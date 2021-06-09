Bucs QB Tom Brady ‘able to do some different things this year’ after knee surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The main attraction of the show that is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers minicamp is, undoubtedly, Tom Brady.

Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, added another ring to his collection in his first season with the Buccaneers – and he did it on an injured knee.

“It was an injury I dealt with, really, since last April-May,” stated Brady on Wednesday afternoon, “and I knew I would have to do something at the end of the year and I am happy I did it.”

Brady is happy because he is healthy.

“There was a great outcome,” he said, “so I am very happy about that and I feel like I will be able to do some different things this year than I was able to do last year.”

I will allow you to marinate on the possibilities but, if Brady feels he has the ability to enhance his performance, should the expectation be a perfect season followed by another Super Bowl victory?

“I am really happy with my rehab process,” said Brady, “and it has been great communication. Alex [Guerrero] and I have worked really hard trying to get back to full speed to get to what I need to do to begin to improve and it has been a good process of learning and I feel like I am there and, from this point to the beginning of training camp, I really feel like I can work hard at football improvement as opposed to getting back to a rehab place.”