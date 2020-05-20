Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert calls seeing photos from informal workout with Tom Brady ‘pretty funny!’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it seems the entire population has been clamoring for a glimpse of Tom Brady throwing the football in Tampa, you would not be wrong to assume his teammates have been seeing the ball fly out of his hand for days, possibly weeks.

The highly-anticipated shots of Brady surfaced on Tuesday. The Tampa Bay Times posted several photos of him participating in an informal workout with a handful of teammates at Berkeley Preparatory School on Tuesday morning.

The wish of countless fans has been granted. Brady is showing his talents in Tampa.

However, have you thought of how the stars in those photos might be reacting to the paparazzi-style shoot?

Blaine Gabbert, who will be directly behind Tom Brady on the quarterback depth chart, attended that workout. He shared his reaction with a huge smile on his face admitting he was mystified.

“I still do not know where those pictures came from but somebody has got a pretty good camera lens from a far distance,” said Gabbert.

He said they did not know they were being photographed.

“No, no,” said Gabbert, “I guess that is what it has come to in this day and age. It is like, ‘Man! Pretty funny!’ We got a kick out of that when we saw it.”

Gabbert is anxious to start his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is entering his tenth year in the NFL but he told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley, “I am in the best shape of my life.”

