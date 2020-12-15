Bucs place three specialists on COVID-19 reserve list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ryan Succop (3) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed their three specialists, kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

It is unclear if any or all of these players actually tested positive for the virus. They could have come into contact with someone with the virus. Those details will determine the length of time they will be off of the field.

The Buccaneers do have a kicker, Greg Joseph, on the practice squad if those players are not able to join the team in Atlanta this weekend.