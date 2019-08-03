Bucs offense responds with better practice Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) After a subpar practice on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense bounced back during another night practice at training camp.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was helped by the wide receivers and tight ends with consistent catches unlike the drops that plagued them the night before. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman hauled in a long pass from Winston and later scored a touchdown. Tight end O.J. Howard may have enjoyed the best night, catching two touchdown passes from Winston.

The defense, however, came up with another dose of aggressive turnovers. Cornerback M.J. Stewart intercepted a pass that went through the arms of tight end Cam Brate and rookie safety Mike Edwards sealed what would have been a two-minute scoring scenario by intercepting Winston with under 20 seconds to go on the game clock.

It is still far from perfect but head coach Bruce Arians was pleased with Winston as well as those catching passes.

“I thought he (Winston) had a great red zone period,” Arians said. “The whole practice was really good. I mean, you got 21 seconds left, try to hit somebody and it gets picked. That’s going to happen when you’re down there and you lose your timeout.”

Howard was pleased with his night, one that Arians called the best night, following the worst night.

“We know the red zone is the place for us to win,” Howard said. “Last year we got down there but we didn’t score points. We had to kick field goals so touchdowns is what we’re looking for.”