Bucs offense in the air against the Steelers

Chris Godwin #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is forced out of bounds after a catch by Justin Layne #31 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason game at Heinz Field on August 9, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener at Heinz Field.

However, we will highlight the offensive highlights from the air for you.

Jameis Winston managed to lead his team to the end zone on the opening drive. He seemed to release the ball quickly on a mix of run plays and pass plays. He was rushed twice and he rushed for ten yards on one of those two plays. Winston finished the game with a 134.0 quarterback rating.

Chris Godwin, a third year wide receiver in the league, scored the first touchdown of the game on a pass from Winston. Godwin caught two passes for 20 yards. He is likely to see an increase in the action with the departures of DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries in the offseason.

The other wide receivers deeper on the depth chart also proved to be effective in this game.

Spencer Schnell caught seven passes for 119 yards.

Tanner Hudson caught seven passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Bryant Mitchell, before he left the game with an apparent leg injury, caught five passes for 32 yards.

Finally, Justin Watson, in his hometown in front of a large group of family and friends, caught four passes for 37 yards.

8 On Your Side’s Dan Lucas spoke to him on the field after the game.

“We got a great group,” said Watson of the wide receivers, “and that kind of competition that you see out here is what it has been like every day at practice so I was really happy with the group as a whole. Obviously, the ones came and did their job and I thought the rest of the core looked good as well.”

Watson, who has a brother with cerebral palsy, got to see him before the game.

“Getting to see my brother was unbelievable,” he said. “He has not been able to come to a game since I was in high school. He is a huge inspiration to me so for him to be here and to get to see him before the game meant the world to me.”