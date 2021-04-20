Bucs’ Mike Evans admits Tom Brady’s workouts are harder than traditional offseason workouts

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The first sighting of Tom Brady with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates exploded across the city, state and honestly, across the country.

They had been getting together for workouts on the football field at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa in May because COVID-19 had closed the team facility. Brady organized those workouts and the players did not have a choice in the matter of attendance. When their quarterback called them, they answered that call.

That attituded existed before they had any sort of significant relationship with Brady and, unsurprisingly, it still exists after they won the Super Bowl with him.

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers elite wide receiver, spoke to a group of reporters on Monday morning at the Arians Family Foundation Golf Classic. He answered a question focused on when the team will reunite to start to prepare for the upcoming season. The team previously agreed not to participate in the traditional offseason workout program, which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

“We are just waiting on the call,” said Evans. “Whenever he is ready to go.”

Evans is referring to Brady, who is recovering from knee surgery.

“The workouts we do with Tom are probably a little harder than the ones we do in the facility so I do not mind. I like going with Tom, getting in some real good work,” Evans said.

Brady is well known for his dedication to the sport of football but why are his workouts more difficult than the workouts organized by the Buccaneers coaching staff?

“Because they are a little earlier in the morning,” Evans said with a laugh. “About the same amount of running but they are a little earlier in the morning.”