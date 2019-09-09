Bucs loss detailed by coach in exclusive ‘Bucs With B.A.’ interview

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians does not normally show game film to his team, for corrections, when the team is involved in a short week, Thursday night game scenario.

However, after a week one loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Arians spent Monday morning breaking down film with the team, before changing gears in the afternoon towards Thursday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Arians sat down with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for the first exclusive Bucs Bonus ‘Bucs with B.A.’ interview. Arians described how the Bucs will quickly turn the page from Sunday’s loss to a game against a division rival that also lost its opening game of the season.

Arians broke down all three interceptions thrown by quarterback Jameis Winston in Sunday’s 31-17 loss, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The third and final interception was the only play solely blamed on a decision by the quarterback position.

The emergence of running back Ronald Jones was one of the high points on the day offensively. Jones rushed for 75 yards on 13 carries, breaking tackles beyond the line of scrimmage.

Defensively, Arians praised the down linemen for stopping San Francisco’s run, singling out Ndamukong Suh and also William Gholston for their play.