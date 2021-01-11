Bucs LB Devin White activated from COVID-19 reserve list

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “You are bringing back one of the top players in the league,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians.

He is referring to the Buccaneers second year linebacker, Devin White, who has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

That announcement arrived on Monday.

White did not play in the regular season finale against the Atlanta Falcons or in the first playoff game against the Washington Football Team.

White led the team with 140 tackles and he had the second most sacks on the team with nine of them. He also led the Buccaneers defense and tied for third in the league with 15 tackles for loss while adding 16 quarterback hits, four passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

“Bringing Devin’s passion, his energy, his speed, and, hopefully, he can get after the quarterback some like he has been doing so well,” said Arians on Monday.

White is expected to be on the field for the Divisional Round game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Steve McLendon, a defensive lineman for the Buccaneers, has also been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers do not have any players on the COVID list at this point in time.