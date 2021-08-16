Bucs hosting joint practices with Titans ahead of second preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers second preseason game will be against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium. However, it will not be the first time they face them on the field this season.

The two teams will actually practice together on Wednesday and Thursday at the AdventHealth Training Center. Those practices, which are schedule to start at 10 a.m., are beneficial for both teams for a variety of reasons.

“You get so much situational work that you might not get in the game,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians explained. “It’s great to go against different people, especially teams that are physical. I really look forward to it.”

He stated he falls in line with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in regards to any sort of disturbances between the two teams.

“Mike and I have a great agreement that neither one of us condones fighting so there is not going to be any of that kind of crap,” said Arians. “It’s just get better, make each other better, and have two really good, solid days.”

Arians does expect these practices to be physical and, depending on that level of physicality, he will decide who will appear in the game on Saturday. It is likely he will rest the starters.

“I don’t want them to hitting Wednesdays and Thursdays and then going back and hitting again on Saturday,” he said, “so we’ll wait and see on that part but we’ll get so much done, two minute drills, red zone work, and all the things you might not get in a preseason game.”