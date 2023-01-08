ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – On Sunday, NFL teams will finish out the regular season before the Super Bowl chase begins.

Last week, NFL fans, players, and the whole country came together after Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered a critical injury during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After tackling Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. CPR along with an AED was administered before Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While Paycor Stadium fell quiet with shock, the whole country came together to support Hamlin and pray for his speedy recovery. After UCMC physicians announced that Hamlin has made incredible progress, Hamlin said he felt the love.

Fans flocked to Hamlin’s foundation and donated more than $7 million. He was able to share on social media how he was feeling, but the support didn’t end there.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” the Bills’ safety tweeted.

While the 24-year-old remains on the path to recovery, NFL teams wanted to showcase their continued support with pregame shirts that shared a message.

Bucs’ players were decked out in “Love for Damar” shirts, which also included Hamlin’s football number.

After the horrific event on Monday night, NFL teams lit up their stadiums in blue and red to show that they were thinking of Hamlin.

Although the NFL ultimately decided to cancel the Bengals-Bills game, both teams will play Sunday.

Hamlin tweeted a video on Sunday saying how he wished he could be running out of the tunnel with his teammates and reminded his followers to tell someone they love them today.

“GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today!” Hamlin tweeted followed by a few heart emojis.