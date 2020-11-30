Bucs head coach not worried about confidence of Carlton Davis following loss to Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, Carlton Davis, is often viewed as the leader on the Buccaneers secondary.

He is typically the player the opposing offense does not want to bring into the mix because he has ability to disrupt any play.

Davis has 53 tackles, 16 passes defended, and four interceptions this season. Those four interceptions put him in a five way tie for the third most interceptions in the league so, yes, Davis is a force on the field.

However, on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill, he looked like he was stumbling on his shadow.

“He had a tough assignment when we were playing man,” said the Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, on Monday. “He knew it. He got beat on a couple of really good throws and a double move.”

Davis did not play his best game and he was tasked with covering one of the best receivers in the league.

Hill recorded 203 yards in the first quarter.

He finished the game with 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns and, following that performance, he sits at the top of the NFL leaderboard with the most receiving yards with 1,021 of them and the most touchdowns with 13 of them.

If you are Davis, are you questioning your abilities? Will you be replaying that game again and again in your mind over the bye week?

Arians feels Davis is not that type of player.

“I don’t think he will ever lose any confidence,” said Arians. “He is one of those guys who goes to the next play.”

Thank goodness because the Buccaneers will need him to be disruptive on the field for the remainder of the season.