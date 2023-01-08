ATLANTA, Ga. (WFLA) – Sunday’s regular-season finale will be one to remember for a few Tampa Bay Buccaneers – including wide receiver Chris Godwin.

During the first half, Godwin recorded his 100th catch of the season, becoming just one of two players in team history to reach the feat. He joins Keyshawn Johnson, who had 106 catches in the 2001 season.

However, this wasn’t the only milestone that the six-year veteran reached. On Sunday, Godwin reached 1,000 receiving yards, making this his third career 1,000-yard season.