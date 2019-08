TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After an awkward slide Friday night against the Cleveland Browns, Bucs backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert left the game and did not return.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Gabbert dislocated his non-throwing shoulder.

At this time, we don’t know how long Gabbert will be out. However, the Bucs did re-sign Vinny Testaverde Jr. as a precaution Saturday.