Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh reveals meanings behind names of week-old twin sons

PORTLAND, Oregon (WFLA) – He mastered the game of football and, now, he is mastering the art of fatherhood.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and his wife Katya welcomed twin boys into the world on March 26.

“It has been a great 2021 so far,” said Suh. “I could not imagine it being laid out any better.”

The boys are named Kingston and Khari and, in a Zoom press conference on Monday, Suh shared the meanings behind those names.

“Kingston was the first one who came out and my mother is from Kingston, Jamaica,” he explained, “so that is kind of where I got the origination from there and there are also some underlying meanings of ‘King.’”

He referenced a group of friends he shared his childhood with in Portland, Oregon.

“We all grew up here in Portland together,” he said, “and we kind of see us as the four kings so that is kind of the origination for both of the boys.”

Khari means “kingly.”

“They both roam in that king concept,” said Suh, “so we love the names and we each decided one of each. I did Kingston. She did Khari.”

Although he did not reveal the middle names in that Zoom meeting, he stated that those names are connected to their grandfathers and a handful of close friends.

“Obviously, they have a great last name in Suh,” he added with a smile, “so they have lots of meanings to their names to say the least.”

His wife delivered the twins naturally and, according to Suh, she is handling her new role as a mother flawlessly.

“I have to give my wife a tremendous amount of credit,” he said. “She has done an amazing job and she wanted to have them naturally and she was amazing in the birth room doing that especially with two, very big twins.”

Kingston weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and Khari weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

He responded to a question about the best and the worst parts of fatherhood.

“The best is seeing them grow and watching them, especially now that they are a little over a week old,” said Suh. “[They] just look at you and admire, like, watching your face. The worst is crying when they have a poopy and wet diaper.”

Suh named that state the “spaz out” state.

“They go crazy when they are poopy and wet,” he said, “so I have mastered doing it pretty quickly now.”

Yes, Suh is a master on the field and a master at the changing table.

Kingston and Khari, the two of you are lucky to have him.