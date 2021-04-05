Bucs DT Ndamukong Suh learns trends from teammate Sean Murphy-Bunting

PORTLAND, Oregon (WFLA) – He is entering his twelfth season in the National Football League so, consequently, he is eligible for the following title: an old head.

“I am considered a super old head when it comes to football,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said, “and a lot of the young guys make fun of me just because I am out of some of the trends that are going on and I have to ask some questions.”

Who fields his questions and what does he want to know in order to stay in line with the trends?

“SMB is super good at keeping me in the loop,” said Suh, “and all of that stuff of all of the dances that they’ve got going on.”

SMB is Sean Murphy-Bunting, a 23-year-old cornerback for the Buccaneers. Suh is 34 years old.

“Just the terminology,” said Suh, “and all of the different things that they have like saying ‘woke’ and all of the different pieces. For me, it is like, ‘Where do you guys even get these meanings from and creating them?’ and, actually, one of my training mates probably did the best analogy. He was like, ‘Where did the word ‘tight’ come from and how did that become such a good thing back in the day?’ That was in my particular era so there are a handful of them and there are too many for me to keep up with.”

He claims he cannot follow all of the trends but, thankfully, he has Murphy-Bunting to keep him trending in the right direction.

“We are a very close team and I think we all have great personalities that all mesh together,” said Suh. “Overall, it is just a great group of guys that are all pretty much egoless and all enjoy having the opportunity to win, be successful, and at the same time have a lot of fun.”