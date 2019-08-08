Bucs’ DL Vita Vea out again?

Vea will have a MRI on Friday.

After leaving practice on Tuesday, Bucs defensive tackle Vita Vea will have a MRI on Friday on his left knee.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time because Vea’s knee is still too swollen per Head Coach, Bruce Arians.

Because the team leaves for Pittsburgh on Thursday, Vea will not travel to the Bucs first pre-season game against the Steelers.

As we await MRI results, the following Buccaneers will not travel to Pittsburgh:

CB Jamel Dean, ILB Jack Cichy, ILB Lavonte David, S D’Cota Dixon, OLB Anthony Nelson, WR Scotty Miller, WR K.J. Brent, TE Scott Orndoff, QB Nick Fitzgerald and S Justin Evans.