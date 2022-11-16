TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After putting on a show in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Last week’s international game proved to be a meaningful one for White, who found out his father, Carlos Thomas, had passed away unexpectable on Thursday, just before the Bucs were getting ready to fly to Munich.

Your NFC Defensive Player of the Week 🤠



📰: https://t.co/zTxNG1uP1a pic.twitter.com/u1KFaGbEk6 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 16, 2022

After defeating the Seahawks 21-16, head coach Todd Bowles said that for White to even get on the plane and travel with the team after learning the news about his father showed just what kind of guy he is.

“For him to even get on the plane, you know it happened right before we were leaving and he still got on the plane to play a ball game,” said Bowles. “To lose your dad right before you’re getting ready to go to Germany and still play, it says a lot about the guy.”

On Sunday, White led the team with nine tackles, had two sacks, two QB hits, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. White was a huge asset the to team and his teammates were there to support him after his loss.

Wide receiver Julio Jones spoke of White and said, “the brotherhood here is family. We support him, we’re glad he made the trip and he probably played for his pops, but that’s not for me to discuss him.”

The play that secured the historic win for the Buccaneers came from White who was able to strip-sack Seahawks’ quarterback Geno Smith. The ball was swiped out of Smith’s hand, allowing Bucs’ Anthony Nelson to recover the ball which eventually lead to an 87-yard touchdown drive.

This is the third time White has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in his four-year career.