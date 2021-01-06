Bucs defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, to interview for Atlanta Falcons head coaching job

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles listens to a question during a news conference Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles was formerly head coach of the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rumor has been confirmed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles.

Yes, he will interview for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching job.

“That is true,” Bowles stated on Wednesday afternoon, “but, right now, I am focusing on the playoff game and that will come in time and I will deal with that then.”

Bowles, who joined the Buccaneers organization with Bruce Arians two years ago, has transformed the defense especially the run defense. The team has allowed the lowest number of rushing yards in the league for the past two seasons.