TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bucs and Chiefs found out Thursday that they are definitively playing their Sunday night game in Tampa.

There was talk of it being moved to a neutral location if Hurricane Ian impacted Tampa to a point that they were unable to play at Raymond James Stadium. With the location confirmed, preparations and game planning continue for this rematch of the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

For the Bucs, those preparations continue in Miami Gardens as the team headed there Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. They have been practicing there the past few days at the Miami Dolphins’ facilities. On Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke about relocating their entire football operations to South Florida.

“It’s bigger than just a football team, number one,” Bowles said. “Number two, it’s just making sure the players’ families are safe and the coaches’ families are safe and everybody on the staff is safe so they can concentrate on football. So, we brought a lot of them down here. Everybody that wanted to come could come, family-wise and otherwise — including pets. We’re going to make sure those people are fine first because you really can’t concentrate on football without taking care of your family.”

The coaches and players alike are hoping that playing their game against the Chiefs as scheduled on Sunday can be an uplifting event for those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian this week.

“I always feel like sports have brought people together over a long period of time,” said Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. “Watching different adversities – whether it was ‘9/11,’ whether that was [Hurricane] Katrina – sports have an amazing way of kind of healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together, something to cheer for, a common interest, a common good. I think anytime you can participate in something like that it’s a great feeling. I know it means a lot for us to have the opportunity to go out and play for our fans always, but after what so many people have gone through in the state, it’s great to go out there and give them something to cheer about.”

Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who is returning from his one-game suspension on Sunday, echoed those same sentiments as Brady and shared his excitement to get back out on the field.

“When I [saw] fans when I was out last week, they said they were ready for opening week and to see me play and things like that,” Evans said. “I definitely wanted to be at the home opener. I’m happy I get to go out there and entertain. It’s a blessing and I don’t take it for granted. I know we’re going through a tough time right now so hopefully, we can be a bright spot during this time.”

Brady shared on Twitter Thursday that he was making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund and encouraged others in their NFL family to do the same.

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are also helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts, donating one million dollars to be “allocated to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and throughout the state.”

In the team’s press release, they shared this quote from Bucs Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz:

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time,” Glazer Kassewitz said. “It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”