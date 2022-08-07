TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten practices are in the books for the Bucs this training camp, as they now turn their sights to joint practices with the Miami Dolphins this week, ahead of their preseason game against each other on Saturday.

It’s been a step-by-step operation, as they continue to ramp-up to their week one match-up against the Cowboys.

“Well, it’s a process,” said Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles. “That’s what camp is for. That’s what training camp is for – the camaraderie, obviously, the culture and the chemistry. You build that day by day. It’s not going to come in a week, it’s not going to come in three days. You build that up all the way up until the season. It’s constant. It’s constant competition. It’s constant learning. It’s constant corrections. It’s constant making plays. It’ll come over the course of time.”

There will be two days of joint practices with the Dolphins, on Wednesday and Thursday. Bowles shared what we can expect from these workouts with Miami.

“It will be more like regular camp practice,” Bowles said. “It will just be against another team, so to speak, on two fields. We’ll have our team run periods and our blitz periods and our seven-on-seven and things like that, so it will be run like normal practices, just (with) another team.”

Often times, the joint practices are where the veterans will get most of their work, as opposed to in the actual preseason game.

“We’ll see how the week goes and we’ll make that determination later on, on Friday,” Bowles said in regards to when the Bucs veteran players will see the most field time. “Whoever gets a lot of reps, and we’ll plug and play and see guys we need to see. Other guys, we may need to see. It’ll be after the practices, probably some time that Friday night.”