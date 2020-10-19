Bucs CB Jamel Dean on picking off Aaron Rodgers: ‘Yea, it’s mine’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “I have to match that intensity if I wanted to be able to make plays on a quarterback like him.”

He watched his opponent, he studied his opponent, and, in the game on Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium, Jamel Dean beat his opponent.

Dean intercepted the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, early in the second quarter. Then, Dean proceeded to carry that ball into the end zone for the Buccaneers first touchdown of the game.

“When I saw the formation, then, I saw how everything was starting to develop. I’m like, ‘I have to make this play cause I know what’s coming,’” said Dean, “and, then, once I saw him throw it, I was like, ‘Yea, it’s mine.’”

Dean snagged his first interception of the season but he was not the only player to add to that category in this game.

His teammate, Mike Edwards, stole a pass from Rodgers less than two minutes later.

The Buccaneers would score a touchdown on the following play so, in short summary, Dean, Edwards, and the rest of the Buccaneers defense sent shock waves through the Green Bay Packers team.

Rodgers had not thrown any interceptions in the first four games of the season and the Packers had been undefeated before arriving in Tampa.