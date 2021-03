Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed their veteran offensive tackle, Donovan Smith, to a two year contract extension worth $31.8 million.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith is guaranteed $57 million over the next four years.

With this deal, Donovan Smith now will collect on four consecutive years – 2019-2022 – of guaranteed money totaling an unprecedented $57 million, via @SPORTSTARSNYC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

The Buccaneers selected Smith in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He is a crucial piece of the protection around his quarterback, Tom Brady.