Bucs allow players’ families to get tested at team facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the COVID-19 rates are rising rapidly across the country, the National Football League is trying to prevent the spread of the virus by implementing additional protocols.

Those protocols are supposed to start on Saturday but, according to the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians, his team is already following them.

“We are very very fortunate to have the facility and the weather so we can meet outside. We have built classrooms outside and, hopefully, the rain will hold off,” Arians said on Thursday afternoon. “It has been pretty much easy for us as far as the meetings and stuff. We do not have to do anything virtually. We can always be in our building at our facility indoors or outdoors. For us, we are wearing masks during practice and we put those Oakley shields on our helmets.”

He responded to a question about the difficulties of staying safe during the holiday season.

“It is a huge sacrifice,” said Arians. “Thank God we are able, if we do have family coming in, we will be able to test them here at the facility before they go home with the guys.”

According to the Buccaneers organization, the players’ families have had access to testing at the team facility since the start of the season.