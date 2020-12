Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added their leading rusher, running back Ronald Jones, to the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jones has had a trying week. He reportedly had surgery to fix his broken pinky finger on Tuesday. He had not been ruled out of the game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons but, now, his involvement seems less and less likely.

The Buccaneers have also placed their three specialists on the COVID-19 reserve list.