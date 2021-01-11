Bucs add ILB Kevin Minter to COVID-19 reserve list

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Kevin Minter (51) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added their inside linebacker, Kevin Minter, to the COVID-19 reserve list.

The addition comes hours after the team cleared that list by activating both Devin White and Steve McLendon.

Minter had filled in for White on the field for the past two weeks.

His head coach, Bruce Arians, actually praised his play on Monday.

“Let me say how good Kevin Minter played in those two ball games,” said Arians. “He was outstanding. He did a great job, tipped that ball, we got an interception.”

Minter played in every regular season games this year recording 13 tackles.

He also played in the Buccaneers playoff game on Saturday against the Washington Football Team.