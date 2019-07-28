YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Updates 7/28

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp officially kicked off Friday.

Training camp notes:

The Bucs have moved the early portion of practice inside the team’s indoor facility due to lightning near the AdventHealth Training Center

Today is the first workout of training camp with the players wearing full pads

After one period of contact drills, the Bucs are moving practice back outside

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has looked very good so far today

Midway through two-minute drills, rookie safety Orion Stewart goes down with an injury to his right leg. Appears to be his knee

Jameis Winston hits Mike Evans on a deep pass during the final two-minute drill. That play sets up a field goal by Cairo Santos

After practice, head coach Bruce Arians said the play was a 4th and 1 and was a mistake by the defense





