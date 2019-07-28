YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Updates 7/28

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp officially kicked off Friday.
As the camp progresses, 8 On Your Side's Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas will provide updates.
Stay tuned for WFLA's full breakdown of training camp after practice concludes.
Training camp notes:
- The Bucs have moved the early portion of practice inside the team’s indoor facility due to lightning near the AdventHealth Training Center
- Today is the first workout of training camp with the players wearing full pads
- After one period of contact drills, the Bucs are moving practice back outside
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin has looked very good so far today
- Midway through two-minute drills, rookie safety Orion Stewart goes down with an injury to his right leg. Appears to be his knee
- Jameis Winston hits Mike Evans on a deep pass during the final two-minute drill. That play sets up a field goal by Cairo Santos
- After practice, head coach Bruce Arians said the play was a 4th and 1 and was a mistake by the defense
