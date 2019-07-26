YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Blog

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp officially kicked off today.

As the camp progresses, 8 On Your Side’s Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas will provide updates.

Training camp day one notes:

  • The crowd got fired up when Jameis Winston threw a touchdown pass to OJ Howard, followed by one to Mike Evans
  • However, it’s not been the greatest of days for Winston out of the gate. He’s thrown a couple of interceptions, something he can’t afford come the start of the regular season

