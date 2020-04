TAMPA (WFLA) – The NFL draft is upon us, and like 31 other teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be busy trying to improve their roster.

Currently, the Buccaneers have picks 45, 76, 161, 194, 241, 245

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Michael Pittman’s son Michael Pittman Jr. was selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Pittman played with the Buccaneers from 2002-2007.

Two WR off the board right away. Not sure the #Bucs are that pressed to get another WR that they would trade up again, but you never know 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Karen Loftus (@WFLAKaren) April 24, 2020

In the first round the Buccaneers selected Offensive Tackle Tristan Wifs for more on Wirfs click here.