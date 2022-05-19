TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have finalized their preseason schedule and all three games will be aired on News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.

The Buccaneers released the finalized scheduled on Thursday:

Week 1 (August 13) – Miami – 7:30 p.m.

Week 2 (August 20) – at Tennessee – 7 p.m.

Week 3 (August 27) – at Indianapolis – 7:30 p.m.

Week 1 will mark the 33rd preseason meeting between the Bucs and the Dolphins, which is the most against any opponent in team history.

A limited number of season pass memberships can be purchased on the Buccaneers website or by calling the ticket office at 866-852-2827. Fans can purchase verified resale tickets via Ticketmaster.