‘You can feel the energy’: Tampa Bay sports radio hosts say Bucs fans love Brady vs. Brees matchup

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hug after their season opening NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The Saints won 34-23. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – For Pat Donovan and Aaron Jacobson, life is good, and there’s plenty to talk about these days.

The two longtime hosts on Sports Radio WDAE are having a blast right now as Buccaneers fans light up the phone lines every day, starting at noon, for the Pat and Aaron show.

The topic of discussion, of course, is Buccaneers football.

Let’s face it, there’s nothing quite like sports radio, especially in Tampa Bay, where the Bucs are in the playoffs and the energy is in the air.

It’s where the magic happens.

“The energy level, it’s completely different,” Aaron Jacobson said. “There’s an excitement here and you can feel it, and the Super Bowl is going to be in our backyard. So everyone is hoping – anticipating – the Buccaneers will be playing here in the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.”

“The way this fan base gets behind them. The energy, you can feel it around town. Everywhere around town, you don’t even have to say anything,” Pat Donovan added.

No question, it’s a great time to talk Tampa sports.

These sports radio veterans say they feel blessed to spend their days focused on the buzz around the Buccaneers.

“If you think about it, so many sports fans, what they do when they’re not working is what we do for quote-unquote work,” Pat explained. “To me, it doesn’t feel like work at all. These are the best times!”

Especially this Sunday with fans calling in like crazy with one mission in mind – the Bucs beating the Saints.

“Football fans are about to see a matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time,” said Aaron. “The energy around this is incredible.”





One caller told the hosts, “We’ve got to take the guys out of their roots and pound at Drew Brees!“

Another told the sports duo, “I have full confidence in the coaching staff. I have full confidence in the team and I have full confidence in the quarterback.”

Callers have been debating, discussing and dissecting Sunday’s game that some describe as the greatest quarterback match up ever – a historic moment with two legends facing off in the playoffs for the first time in the same conference.

Brady versus Brees. For fans around Tampa Bay, just talking about it is goose bump-worthy.









“We’re about to see a matchup in the playoffs that no one has ever seen before,” Aaron told 8 On Your Side. “The stats, the resume of these two quarterbacks – Drew Brees, Tom Brady. We’re in for a special one.”

A special game, a special moment, a special feeling as Tampa Bay has been wanting and waiting for this moment since 2004 – hoping this year, history will repeat itself.

Some would say Sunday’s game could be the last time Brady and Brees meet in the playoffs.

Both quarterbacks with stellar careers and unbelievable talents desperately want to bring home a Super Bowl win to their respective cities. The matchup between these first-ballot Hall-of-Famers promises to be an exciting game – one for the history books.