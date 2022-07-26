TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs. Other details of the contract are unknown.

The Bucs reportedly beat out other teams, including the Green Bay Packers to sign the 33 year old.

Jones figures to help replace some the production lost with the retirement of tight end Rob Gronkowski in June.

Jones was one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the last decade, mostly with the Bucs’ NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. He led the league in receiving yards twice and has received All-Pro honors five times.

He is coming off a season with the Tennessee Titans that saw the lowest output of his career, finishing with just 433 yards and one touchdown while battling injuries. The Titans released him in March.

He adds depth to a receiver group that includes Mike Evans, newly-signed Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson, Breshad Perriman and Chris Godwin who was just cleared to participate in training camp after tearing his ACL last season.