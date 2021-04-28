Report: WR Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on 1-year, $3.1M deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly reached a 1-year deal with wide receiver Antonio Brown. The deal is worth up to $6.25 million with $3.1 million fully guaranteed.

The wide receiver joined the Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season, stepping onto the field for the first time since working out with the Saints in 2019. Brown caught three passes for 31 yards.

Brown finished the regular season with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three games in the postseason.

