With sights set on Brady coming to Tampa, what’s going to happen to Winston?

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 5: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches a replay on the screen from the sidelines after being hurt in the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 5, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 30-10. […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the reports started surfacing regarding the marriage of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you should have assumed the divorce had been finalized with Jameis Winston.

Winston, who was the Buccaneers’ first overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, did not rise to the expectations of the franchise.

You could argue he had the worst performance of his NFL career this past year.

The team hired Bruce Arians, in part, to fix Winston’s turnover issues. Winston had the numbers as far as passing yards with 5,109 of them and touchdowns with 33 of them but he also had the numbers you never want to see from the leader of your offense. Winston threw 30 interceptions more than doubling his number of interceptions from the previous year.

He is currently a free agent and, although the entire league seems to be focused on TB12 as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the silence surrounding Winston is still surprising.

The team reportedly interested in Winston is the Washington Redskins. Their current roster only lists one quarterback on it, 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Alex Smith, who sustained a severe leg injury in 2018, is also on the Redskins roster on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Winston, according to these rumors, could be a candidate for the backup spot.

Booger McFarland of ESPN tweeted, “Jameis will be in play in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, and Washington as a backup.”

Jameis will be in play in Pittsburgh , Jacksonville, Cincinnati , and Washington as a back up — Booger (@ESPNBooger) March 18, 2020

If Winston marries into one of those football families, he may only be viewed as the second-best quarterback in the building.

LATEST STORIES: