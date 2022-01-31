With no confirmation from Brady, Bucs fan await retirement decision

TAMPA (WFLA) – Even before Tom Brady’s comments Monday night on his podcast, Keith “Big Nasty” Kunzig said he would not believe the retirement reports until an official announcement from the GOAT or the team.

“He’s our quarterback until he says he’s not,” Kunzig said.

Brady’s larger-than-life poster is still on display at Raymond James Stadium. Inside the official team store, there are plenty of #12 jerseys and TB12 merchandise.

But the retirement speculation continues to swirl after ESPN first reported Saturday that Brady had played the final game from his 22 year Hall of Fame career.

“I’m an Atlanta fan so I’m kind of hoping it’s true cause we need Matt Ryan to win a Super Bowl,” said Susan Locklier, who was in town for the Blue-Grey All American High School football bowl game.

Nick Swanson from Delray Beach got to play his final high school football game on the same field where the greatest of all time led the Bucs to the second Super Bowl championship in team history.

“The second I walked in (Raymond James Stadium), I was like wow, it was like wow, that’s crazy I’m playing in the same place Tom Brady plays in,” Swanson said.

On his Let’s Go Podcast on Sirius XM Monday night, Brady gave no specific timeline on if and when he’ll decide to retire from the sport he’s dominated for more than two decades.

“I don’t know, I know when the time is right, so like I’ve always said I’m very blessed to play as long as I have,” Brady said. “As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, you know, there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. And I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It’s just when I know I’ll know and when I don’t know I don’t know, and I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that.”

“There’s no way he’s announcing his retirement on his podcast, there ain’t no way, ain’t gonna happen,” Kunzig said.

But Kunzig shared with News Channel 8 his own retirement news.

“I’m gonna continue to be a Buccaneer fan till the day I die,” he said. “I’ll still be going to the games. It’s just after this upcoming season Big nasty’s gonna be retired. I’m hanging up the horn hat and the war paint for flip flops and a visor.”

Kunzig said he believes the GOAT will still be Tampa Bay’s quarterback for his final season as the Hall of Fame super fan.

“I’m sure that entire family is tugging at him,” he said, “but let’s face it, after a couple month vacation they may be tired of Tom and let him come back and play ball.”