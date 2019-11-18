Winston’s ankle, loss to Saints broken down in ‘Bucs with B.A.’

Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians knows that fans are unhappy with the interception total for quarterback Jameis Winson. However, Arians is sticking by what he sees on film and that is a collective failure on individual plays, some of them resulting in interceptions.

That sentiment represents the entire Bucs offense following Sunday’s 34-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs fell behind 20-0 in the second quarter, abandoned the run game and had a difficult time staying on the field for drives. By day’s end, the Saints held the football for nearly a full quarter longer than the Bucs.

In this week’s exclusive “Bucs with B.A.” interview, Arians discussed the factors that led to his team passing often and the difficulty the defense had in pressuring Saints Quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints were efficient, keeping third-down plays to manageable distances and established long, time-consuming drives.

One of the biggest concerns coming out of Sunday’s loss is the health of Winston, who was injured late in the fourth quarter when his left ankle was trapped beneath Saints Defensive Lineman Trey Hendrickson. Winston hobbled and favored the ankle but stayed in the game.

