Win a dinner with Rob Gronkowski and help him celebrate the Bucs’ Super Bowl win

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Picture this: You and Rob Gronkowski, face-to-face, sharing a meal, catching up on all that’s happened this past year. Sharing your hopes and dreams. It could happen!

One lucky person and their friend will get the chance to have dinner with the Bucs tight end to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win.

And it’s all for a good cause—the contest is helping him raise money for The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation, which aims to “inspire youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness.”

But there’s a catch: if you win, you can’t tell Tom Brady.

“He’s too needy. He’s always calling me up, asking Gronk, wanna come over and watch six hours of game film? Or Gronk, you wanna come by for a 6 a.m. workout? Or Gronk, wanna drink 39 glasses of water? It can be a lot,” Gronkowski said.

The dinner will take place at Gronk’s “favorite restaurant,” Rocca, an Italian joint near Armature Works, 323 W. Palm Avenue in Tampa.

The sweepstakes winner will get a signed jersey and a night at four-star hotel in Tampa.

Visit this website to enter.