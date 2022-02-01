Will Tom Brady stay in Tampa Bay area following retirement announcement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The big question surrounding Tom Brady’s retired news is will he and his family stay in the Tampa Bay area?

Amber Lewis is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. She says the Tampa Bay area is attractive to former athletes for several reasons, including a variety of private and quiet neighborhoods, Tampa International Airport and the body of water surrounding the area, but if Brady is considering a move down south, he may want to give Tampa a second thought.

“I think if you were to compare Tampa Bay to Miami it is a little more affordable in friendly price point wise,” Lewis said. “We are Champa Bay.”

Mayor Jane Castor is also sharing her thoughts on the Brady news.

“Anybody who comes to Tampa, it doesn’t take long to realize why we are the best city in the nation,” Castor said. “We hope Tom, Gronk and anyone else who comes here to Tampa Bay continues to call Tampa their home.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has had some memorable moments in Tampa Bay on and off the field.

There’s the time he accidentally walked into the wrong house, or when he was sighted at a Tampa park that was closed because of COVID.

Before moving into his current home, he was staying at Derek Jeter’s mansion on Davis Islands.

Betsy Mann has lived on the island since 2018. She never got a chance to see Brady out and about, but thinks it could still happen if he stays.

“I would love to see him stay in the Tampa area and be involved with the community, and stay with the Bucs somehow, coaching or an announcer,” Mann said.

Alana Goldenberg’s family lives on the island. Like many people, she tried her best to run into Tom.

“I am not going to lie I walked my parent’s dog by one time to see him, I didn’t but I saw him on jet skis so that was fun,” Goldenberg said.