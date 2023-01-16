TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The wife of a late cancer patient got the chance to attend Monday’s Buccaneers game in his honor thanks to some benefactors.

Thrasher’s husband, Michael, was diagnosed with stage three pancreatic cancer three years ago.

“He was my best friend,” said Michelle Thrasher of Lutz. “We were together all the time.”

Ultimately, Michael made the decision to go into hospice care through AccentCare.

“When he first came on service with us, I was told he was a Bucs fan,” said AccentCare Hospice Community Outreach Manager Sabrina Curtis. “They asked, can you do anything about that?”

Curtis went to the Buccaneers Foundation asking if there was anything they could do.

“With his diagnosis, he wasn’t going to be around for very long, so I wanted to make sure we could get something done for him,” she said.

They ended up gifting Michael tickets to Monday night’s playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in an attempt to fulfill his final wish.

However, he died just one week before the big game.

“It’s horrific,” Michelle said. “I knew he was sick and everyone knew it was going to happen. But still, I want to talk to him, and I can’t.”

Michelle planned to attend the game in Michael’s honor.

“It’s awesome because it’s for his memory, you know?” she said. “I wish I could go with him of course, but this is something he loved so I just think it’s great.”

Michelle is planning a “celebration of life” service for Michael in the coming weeks.

She and her family will now be able to reminisce about the loving memories they made at Raymond James Stadium.