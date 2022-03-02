Wide receivers, tight ends grabbing attention of Buccaneers coaches at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – The NFL Scouting Combine finally feels like the real combine, after a one-year hiatus for the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in the tradition of the build-up to the NFL Draft, the combine really begins when the prospects take center stage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have player interviews scheduled in Indianapolis, part of their due diligence to find contributors for what the team believes is still a Super Bowl contender.

On Wednesday, the quarterbacks, wide receiver, and tight ends met with the media.

Wide receiver is one of the interesting position groups for the draft as well as the Buccaneers roster, given the possible departure of receiver Chris Godwin to free agency. Even with Godwin’s return, the team is looking for depth and competition to fill the third receiver position, once occupied by Antonio Brown.

A couple of prospects that linger around the Bucs selections in various mock drafts are Purdue’s David Bell and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

Bell finished his college career with a career-high 93 receptions for 1,286 yards. He also leaves Purdue with 21 touchdown catches and has been compared to hall of fame receiver Jerry Rice by his college coaches.

“I take a lot of pride in that. He’s obviously the greatest receiver of all time,” Bell said. “When you get mentioned in that category, you have to look back and see are you really that good?”

Dotson exploded during his senior season hauling in 12 touchdown passes and more than 1,100 receiving yards.

“I want to be one of the best to play the game,” Dotson said. “That’s one of the reasons why I do this, to be the best.”

The other position that could become a need later this month is tight end.

Rob Gronkowski is a pending free agent along with O.J. Howard, a former first-round draft selection by the Bucs.

If one or neither returns next season, tight end quickly evolves in a position of need.

This year’s combine is full of tight-end talent but the high-end players will not last if the Bucs intend to sit and wait for an above-average pass-blocking, high reception player.

Colorado State’s Trey McBride is the projected leader of the tight end group, finishing his final season with 90 receptions and the Mackey Tight End Award for being selected as the nation’s top tight end.

“That’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” McBride said. “There’s a lot of things you can work on but I think fine-tuning, trying to be perfect in every aspect. At this next level, there’s not a ton of room for error.”