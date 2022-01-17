Who will Tampa Bay play next week? Divisional round opponent will be determined Monday night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans pulls in a reception against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)/Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers runs with the ball before a game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)/Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Who’s up next for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The team will find out Monday night who they will face in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at home in the NFC wild-card playoff game. The 31-15 win secured Tampa Bay’s spot in the next round of the playoffs: the divisional round.

The time and place of the Buccaneers’ next game has already been set. The team’s No. 2 seeding in the NFC gives them home field advantage again in the divisional round, so the game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. with the game being broadcast on WFLA News Channel 8.

Now the only thing left to be determined is the opponent. The Bucs won’t know who they’re playing until Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, the last wild-card matchup, ends.

The fifth-seed Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles to take on the fourth-seed Rams at SoFi Stadium – home of Super Bowl LVI. Whoever wins Monday night will travel to Tampa Bay on Sunday to play the Buccaneers.

Here’s what to know about the two potential matchups:

Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Buccaneers already played the Rams once this season – back in September. A Rams-Bucs divisional round playoff would be a rematch of Week 3, but on different turf.

The Bucs traveled to Los Angeles on Sept. 26 and fell to the Rams 24-34. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady threw two touchdowns – one to Chris Godwin and the other to Giovanni Bernard – and ran for one touchdown.

The Rams visited Tampa Bay last season. The Buccaneers lost that home matchup 24-27.

Buccaneers vs. Cardinals

The Buccaneers and Cardinals have not played each other since Week 10 of the 2019 season. The Buccaneers won that game at home 30-27.

While key Bucs players were on the team at the time – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett to name a few – the quarterback that year was Jameis Winston. It was also Bruce Arian’s first year as head coach of the Buccaneers.

Before coming to Tampa Bay, Arians was head coach of the Cardinals for five years – from 2013 to 2017. He was named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year with the Cardinals in 2014.