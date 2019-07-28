Who starts at corner…?

Who will start on each side of the field at corner for the Buccaneers?

That is a question that will hopefully be answered soon enough, but the battle for the two starting spots could be the toughest of all the position groups.

Without Ryan Smith for the first-4 games of the season…you have Vernon Hargreaves, Carlton Davis, and rookies Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean all vying for the chance to start.

It may be too early to tell which player has impressed Coach Arians the most, but Carlton Davis told News Channel 8 it helps to have a year of experience:

LISTEN: #Bucs Carlton Davis says a year makes a heck of a difference in the NFL #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/KdSy42fiK0 — Annie Sabo (@WFLAAnnie) July 28, 2019

Let the battle begin…