Who is Buccaneers draft pick Joe Tryon

Joe Tryon, an edge linebacker, stretches before drills, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, during Washington’s pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not get the “on the clock” until nearly midnight on Thursday but there was little doubt who the Super Bowl champions had set their eyes on.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Washington linebacker Joe Tryon with the 32nd pick.

An edge rusher from the University of Washington, Tryon will add some much-needed depth at the linebacker position.

He will be able to learn from Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul as a rookie and he could eventually replace Pierre-Paul. Tryon also teams up with another Washington Husky on the dominant Buccaneers defense Vita Vea.

Tryon opted out for the Huskies in 2020 but in 2019 had 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

The Buccaneers will have the 64th overall pick in the second round and the 95th overall pick in the third round on Friday.