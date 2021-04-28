Which player will the Buccaneers take in the first round of the NFL Draft?

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) One of the great fan events on the NFL calendar each year returns this Thursday.

The 86th annual NFL Draft begins at 8:00 pm in Cleveland and more than a dozen of the expected first-round selections will walk across the stage after being selected by their new teams.

For the first time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will watch the entire first round unfold before making their selection, the final pick, at number 32.

The last pick in each round is reserved for the Super Bowl champion, a team that should not have many question marks heading into the next season.

That certainly applies to the Bucs, who worked masterful deals during free agency to ensure the return of all 22 starters from Super Bowl 55.

On Wednesday, the Bucs raised the bar, even more, re-signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a reported one-year deal.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas joined Pewterreport.com’s Scott Reynolds to discuss draft options for the Buccaneers in the first round on Thursday.

The team is in an interesting position, not necessarily drafting for need as much as a chance to add depth and long-term player targets.

Linebacker and running back are enticing choices for the Buccaneers range in the draft but there is speculation that the team may look for a quarterback at some point during the weekend as a potential successor to Tom Brady.