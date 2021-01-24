Where can you buy Bucs NFC Championship gear?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following a win against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, there’s so much to celebrate right now in Tampa Bay.

We’re exactly two weeks away from Super Bowl LV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be there!

This is the Bucs’ second Super Bowl appearance. Plus, they are now the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl hosted at their home stadium.

If you are looking to celebrate the Bucs’ win with some new gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods has you covered.

NFC Championship gear is now available at the following Tampa Bay Dick’s Sporting Goods locations:

Westshore Plaza 258 Westshore Plaza – Tampa, Florida 33609

Westfield Citrus Park 8100 Citrus Park Town Center – Tampa, Florida 33625

University Town Center 181 N Cattlemen Road – Sarasota, Florida 34243

Brandon Town Center 901 Brandon Town Center Mall – Brandon, Florida 33511

Wesley Chapel 5925 Wesley Grove Blvd – Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544

Countryside Center 26583 Hwy 19 North – Clearwater, Florida 33761

Tyrone Square Mall 6775 22nd Avenue North – St. Petersburg, FL 33710



All of the locations above will open early on Monday, with doors opening at 7 a.m.

You can also purchase NFC Championship gear online through the NFL Shop, Lids/Locker Room, and the Bucs Pro Shop through Fanatics.

Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest updates on Super Bowl LV and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.