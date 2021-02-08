Where can I buy Bucs Super Bowl championship gear?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl Sunday night, but they also became the first NFL team in history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

Late Sunday night and early Monday morning, Bucs fans lined up to get their hands on the brand new Super Bowl Champs gear.

If you’re looking to celebrate the Bucs’ win with some new gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods has you covered.

Super Bowl LV championship gear is now available at the following Tampa Bay Dick’s Sporting Goods locations:

Westshore Plaza 258 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Westfield Citrus Park 8100 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa

University Town Center 181 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Brandon Town Center 901 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon

Wesley Chapel 5925 Wesley Grove Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

Countryside Center 26583 Hwy 19 North, Clearwater

Tyrone Square Mall 6775 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg

Lakeland Park Center 919 Lakeland Park Center Drive, Lakeland



All stores listed above opened to the public immediately following the game and will remain open for in-store or curbside pickup within an hour after the game.

If you are unable to make it out Sunday night, the stores above plus the locations listed below will open early Monday morning at 7 a.m.

Cortez Commons 12936 Cortez Boulevard – Brooksville, Florida 34613

Millenia Plaza 4615 Millenia Plaza Way – Orlando, Florida 32839

Posner Town Center 1300 Posner Boulevard – Davenport, Florida 33837

Sandhills Commons 1325 Sandy Grove Avenue – Clermont, Florida 34711

Melbourne Square 1700 W. New Haven Avenue – Melbourne, Florida 32904

Florida Mall 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail – Orlando, Florida 32809



You can also purchase NFC Championship gear online through the NFL Shop, Lids/Locker Room, and the Bucs Pro Shop through Fanatics.