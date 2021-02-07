When is the Buccaneers championship parade in Tampa?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates catching an 8-yard touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, walks away during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are Super Bowl champions and with the Lombardi Trophy returning to Tampa for the first time since 2003 also comes the return of a Super Bowl parade.

While details at the moment are scarce, we can take a look at past championship celebrations in Tampa to see what’s in store for the Buccaneers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 hosted a boat parade across the Hillsborough River and a fan rally at Raymond James Stadium just two days after winning the Stanley Cup.

In 2003, the Buccaneers returned home from San Diego after defeating the then Oakland Raiders and paraded through Tampa two days after becoming champions. According to the Bucs, more than 150,000 fans flooded downtown Tampa and crowded office buildings in the city to celebrate the champions.

That was the first championship for the city’s major professional sports teams. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League won the Stanley Cup Championship for the first time one year later, in 2004.

That means Tampa would likely host a Super Bowl parade in two days on Tuesday.