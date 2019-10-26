When Gerald McCoy can’t attend son’s senior night, 4 bucs stars step in for him

TAMPA (WFLA) — When Bucs defensive lineman Gerald McCoy couldn’t make his son’s senior night football game, four of his former teammates stepped in for him in his place.

Jameis Winson, Lavonte David, Mike Evans, and Donovan Smith surprised McCoy with a video that McCoy later shared on his Instagram page.

“We know you couldn’t be here, I know it’s a big moment for you but we wanted to be here to represent for you man and let you know we love you,” Lavonte David said in the video.

“People don’t understand the type of brotherhood that sports can build,” McCoy posted to Instagram. “In my time in the NFL I’ve grown to earn true brothers. And this is an example of that!!”

The Bucs said on Twitter McCoy had to miss his son’s game because of travel.

LATEST STORIES: