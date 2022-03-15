TAMPA (WFLA) – Just a day before Tom Brady announced he was unretiring from the NFL, the ball from what was his last touchdown pass sold for over $500,000.

Talk about bad luck.

The ball, which was a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mike Evans in a playoff loss against the Los Angeles Rams, sold for $518,628 on Saturday on the auction site Lelands.

“If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career,” the ball’s description read on Leland.

Not so much now.

So what happens to the buyer and that ball now that it is unlikely to remain Brady’s last career touchdown?

Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the ball was unlikely to be paid for by the buyer at the time of Brady’s announcement, as auction houses generally don’t send invoices from weekend sales until Monday.

With Monday having passed, the invoice should have been sent by now. Rovell reported the auction house would not comment on the sale, but their site does list rules for unpaid invoices.

“If payment is not received within 30 days after the date of the invoice, Lelands reserves the right, without further notice to the buyer, to (a) charge to the buyer’s credit card any balance remaining on the buyer’s invoice; and/or (b) resell any or all the items won by the buyer,” Lelands’ bidding rules read.

“In addition, a service charge of 1.5% per month will be applied to any outstanding balance after 30 days. Buyer agrees to pay all of Lelands’ costs, including attorney’s fees, incurred in attempting to collect any sums due to Lelands from buyer. If buyer pays late, he or she forfeits all rights to return(s) for any and all reasons.”

Another auction house Rovell spoke with predicted Lelands would void the sale.