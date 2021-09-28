‘We’ve got to get it stopped’: Bruce Arians frustrated with number of Buccaneers’ penalties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When you continually litter the field with yellow flags, you will constantly have to overcome the stoppages of play, the disruptions of the rhythm and, ultimately, the accumulation of the yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have committed 27 penalties for 230 yards in three games this season. head coach Bruce Arians is not thrilled about it.

“When you get 30 guys back and you’ve already corrected it for one year, you would anticipate it to be corrected the second year but it hasn’t,” said Arians. “One of the things we really talked about a lot in our team meetings is why and we’ve got to get it stopped and knowing people are going to get it stopped, especially pre snap penalties are us.”

The Buccaneers have the second most penalties in the league at this point in time. They trail the Philadelphia Eagles, who have committed 35 penalties.