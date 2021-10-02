‘Welcome home’: Tom Brady greeted with cheers, chants after arriving in New England

Buccaneers

by: , NBC 10 Boston

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially arrived in New England ahead of Sunday night’s match-up against the Patriots.

After arriving at the team’s hotel in Providence, Rhode Island, Brady was greeted with loud chants and cheering as he made his way off the bus.

TB 12 smiled back at the crowd, waved hello, and shook the hands of a few officials before heading into the hotel for the night.

For the first time since leaving New England, Brady will face off against his former coach, Bill Belichick, in the stadium he once called home for two decades.

You can watch the Buccaneers-Patriots game on News Channel 8 Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss